Roman Reigns Responds to The Rock's "Head of the Table" Tease on WWE Raw

The Anoa'i family clash is finally in motion. The "Day 1" edition of WWE Monday Night Raw saw Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson make his return to the red brand, popping up on WWE programming for the first time in a couple of months. Even though he had just been on WWE SmackDown this past October, Rock appearances on WWE TV are largely rare altogether, as prior to that he had not been seen for four years. Even while he was away, Rock remained tethered to WWE thanks to one name: Roman Reigns. Fans have clamored for a Rock vs. Roman match for years, and that anticipation really reached a fever pitch in 2020.

That's because that year saw Reigns adopt his "Tribal Chief" persona, a calm and collected heel attitude that claimed to be seated at the head of the Anoa'i table. Throughout his record-breaking reign as Universal Champion, Reigns made family members like Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and more bend the knee before him. The natural climax of this run would come with the one Anoa'i family member Reigns has yet to gain acknowledgement from, The Rock, challenging him for his Tribal Chief status.

Roman Reigns Responds to The Rock's Tease

(Photo: WWE)

The Tribal Chief is not fazed.

This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his first televised tease of a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, hinting that he wants to sit "at the head of the table."

Shortly after Rock's segment concluded, Reigns took to Twitter to share a singular emoji: "😂."

😂 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 2, 2024

It's worth noting that commentary did make an effort to play up Rock's tease after he dropped it. Rock is no stranger to going into business for himself on the microphone in the past, but this apparent effort by announcers Michael Cole and Wade Barrett to remind fans of what was said, as well as WWE sharing a replay of that specific line as well, indicates that this was a pre-planned tease. If that is indeed the case, it furthers the idea that WWE is looking to run Rock vs. Roman sooner than later.

Reigns is currently tied up in a four-way program against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles, as this quartet is expected to clash at WWE Royal Rumble. After that, WWE has both WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE WrestleMania 40, both of which as stadium shows, as options to run this generational contest.