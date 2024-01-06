WWE's Paul Heyman Responds to The Rock's Callout of Roman Reigns on New Year's Revolution SmackDown

The Rock made his return to WWE during the Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw this week, and he set the wrestling world on fire when he mentioned sitting at the Head of the Table. Everyone took notice of Rock's clear point during his promo, including Roman Reigns, who responded to Rock's promo on social media. During tonight's New Year's Revolution of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman responded to The Rock's comments by promising Reigns will smash The Rock just like anyone else who steps up to the Champ, but he also revealed that right now Rock isn't even invited to the table to battle in the first place. It's a clear shot fire Rock's way, and we'll have to see if Reigns has anything to add to it and what The Rock will say in response.

In a backstage promo, Heyman said, "The Rock name drops Roman Reigns, because The Rock wants to sit at the head of the table. To sit at the head of the table, one must be invited to a dinner or relevancy. The Rock has not been invited. Nor will he be. Because the Rock is just like everybody else. He's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There are only two ways in this world to guarantee going viral. 1. Date Taylor Swift. 2. Call out Roman Reigns."

Heyman then mentioned all of the stars who have called out Reigns to meet an unsuccessful boost to the top, including John Cena and Brock Lesnar. Then Heyman even mentioned CM Punk's return promo that mentioned Reigns and being the original Heyman guy, which Heyman acknowledged is true, though he couldn't help but add a twist of his own.

"Roman Reigns wins a match, out comes John Cena. Roman Reigns wins a match, out comes Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns beats Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes still talking about finishing his damn story. CM Punk comes back to WWE after 10 years, welcome back. CM Punk says he's the OG Paul Heyman guy, which he is, till I upgraded from best friend to advocate. And upgraded from advocate to Wiseman," Heyman said.

"Tonight, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight all fight for the privilege of getting smashed by Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and the one man that wins tonight will be smashed by Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble the same way that whoever opposes Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania will be smashed by your Tribal Chief. Smashed by the head of the table. Smashed by the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world. Because there's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns," Heyman said.

The Rock returned to Raw and interrupted Jimder Mahal's return to the red brand, and Rock quickly started going in on Mahal on the microphone. After some back and forth, which revealed that Mahal had not seen Rock's film Baywatch, The Rock hit the People's Elbow on Mahal, leaving the superstar knocked out in the ring.

That's when The Rock shook things up and said that he was going to get something to eat after Raw. He then asked where he should sit, giving the crowd a few options. Rock asked if he should sit in a booth, or sit at the bar. Then Rock said "or, should I sit at the head of the table." The crowd went wild and the reference to Reigns was clear.

This has been a match that many have wanted and assumed would happen for some time, and evidently, it was close to happening at last year's WrestleMania, but Rock revealed it ended up falling through. Now it seems that the match is back on, and if it happens, it's likely to be one of the main attractions at WrestleMania 40.

