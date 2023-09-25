Will The Rock Wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently ended his four-year WWE absence. Surprising fans at a recent WWE SmackDown, The Rock joined Pat McAfee in a verbal beatdown of Austin Theory before laying out the former WWE United States Champion with a People's Elbow. This marked The Rock's first televised WWE appearance since October 2019 and fueled speculation that it could lead to a long-awaited program with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come WWE WrestleMania 40 next April. While The Rock's schedule was left open at the time of his WWE SmackDown appearance, the recent end to the WGA strike indicates that the SAG-AFTRA strike come to a close soon as well, which would lead to actors resuming their production schedules.

That said, The Rock seems to have a fairly tame production schedule right now. His upcoming Christmas film Red One is currently in post-production and his future live-action Moana is still early in its casting process. This could mean Spring 2024 could be opened for WWE commitments, and according to one outlet's speculation, those commitments could go beyond WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber?

(Photo: WWE)

The Great One could be coming to the land down under.

Following WWE's announcement that WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will be a stadium show in Perth, Australia, Australian news outlet The West Australian reported that "there is talk" that The Rock could wrestle at the event.

Who Would The Rock Wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber?

(Photo: WWE)

Considering he has not wrestled a full match in over a decade, and that last extended bout resulted in significant injuries, The Rock's return to the ring would likely be heavily protected. With that in mind, a tag match at WWE Elimination Chamber would make the most sense.

As evident by the Denver reaction to his WWE SmackDown appearance, The Rock does not need to do much to elicit a massive response. Putting him in a tag match against two members of The Bloodline en route to a WWE WrestleMania 40 main event title contest against Roman Reigns would be a natural tie-in for that culminating story.

Regarding his partner, The Rock linking up with Jey Uso lines up perfectly. Jey may be on Monday Night Raw right now, but all signs point to him battling brother Jimmy Uso at the Showcase of the Immortals next April. Pitting him on The Rock's side against Jimmy and Solo Sikoa builds two of WWE WrestleMania 40's biggest matches and allows Jey to do the heavy lifting before a couple of hot tags to the Brahma Bull.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth goes down on February 24th, 2024.