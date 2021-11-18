Roman Reigns Doesn’t Think The Rock Wants to Wrestle Him at WWE WrestleMania

WWE’s Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night and was asked by Jimmy Fallon about the big rumors that “The Tribal Chief” might be stepping into the ring for a match with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at an upcoming WrestleMania. Reigns said, “I would, yes. I don’t know if he wants it, but yeah. It’s something we do in our family, as far as sports entertainment, WWE, professional wrestling. This is our platform, our family business. I fought one of my cousins the Usos, Jey Uso, about a year ago, and where better to solve problems than the squared circle?”

Fallon also asked Reigns about the rumors that Johnson might be making some sort of appearance at Survivor Series this Sunday, given that it’s the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut in a WWE ring. Reigns claimed he hadn’t heard the rumors, saying, “it’s not what I’ve heard.”

Johnson recently spoke with ComicBook about the rumors of a match with Reigns, something he has stated in the past he’d be open to doing. “The People’s Champ” claimed he likely wouldn’t go back to WWE for a championship run, but continued to leave the door open for the dream match.

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” Johnson said. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”

