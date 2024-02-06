The Rock's Daughter Ava Raine Deletes Twitter After Backlash Over Cody Rhodes

There's been an intense backlash to WWE's recent choice to have The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes, both in the arenas and online. There have already been chants aimed at The Rock for stepping into a match that many wanted to see Rhodes in, but things have also had an effect on people outside of Rock and Rhodes. One person caught in that crossfire is WWE NXT General Manager Ava Raine, who is also The Rock's daughter. Raine previously revealed that she has been getting death threats over the situation, and now she has deleted her Twitter account. Our thoughts are with Raine and we hope she's doing okay.

Before she deleted her account, Raine took to Twitter to address the threats she's been receiving from people, writing," Can ya'll just leave me out of this ffs. I'm busy running a SHOW. Death threats over a situation I have nothing to do with...bffr. [be f***ing for real]"

Rhodes has also addressed the reaction from fans, and he's urged calm and trust in where things are going. On Twitter Rhodes wrote, "Appreciate the passion, God bless y'all ...but trust me."

The Rock has taken a much bigger role in WWE recently, joining the WWE Board of Directors in addition to returning to TV for an angle with Reigns. While the match hasn't been confirmed, a press conference will be held on Thursday, and that will likely be where it is made official.

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would've never thought this day would come. Which is why I'm very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said. "Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle."

"At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing. I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment – while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them," Rock said.