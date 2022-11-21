Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking

The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.

That match was originally supposed to see Roman Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose take on Braun Strowman, Kane, The Miz and The Bar, but Reigns was pulled from the match at the last minute due to injury. Fans will likely remember the bizarre image of Angle dressed in full Shield gear accompanying Rollins and Ambrose.

Seth Rollins on WWE's Booking of The Shield

"I guess one regret would've been managing some of the reunions a little bit better and some of that was out of our control and there was nothing we could do," Rollins said (h/t Fightful) "It's not ideal to have Kurt Angle in a Shield costume, but desperate times call for desperate measures, so we made the best of it and there's something to be said for putting people in that role and being able to have the equity to do that."

Rollins also discussed WWE's decision to break up the group — "You can look back at the breakup and say I wish we would've done that and be more prepared, but being forced to swim in the deep water as individuals was what helped us. We had to learn and grow and just figure it out. That learning process was important in its own way,"