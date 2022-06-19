The Pro Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Former WWE Referee Tim White

Tim White, a former WWE referee who worked with the company for over 20 years, passed away this week at the age of 68. WWE released a statement shortly after the news broke, writing, "WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee. During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE's biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998."

"WWE extends its condolences to White's family, friends and fans," the statement concluded. You can see some of the many tributes wrestlers immediately made following White's death in the list below.