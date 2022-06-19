The Pro Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Former WWE Referee Tim White
Tim White, a former WWE referee who worked with the company for over 20 years, passed away this week at the age of 68. WWE released a statement shortly after the news broke, writing, "WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee. During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE's biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998."
"WWE extends its condolences to White's family, friends and fans," the statement concluded. You can see some of the many tributes wrestlers immediately made following White's death in the list below.
From WWE
WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/qFSeSw5eRF— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2022
Big E
I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022
Shawn Michaels
Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 19, 2022
My thoughts are with their families.
Ric Flair
I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xrjWQ9ras7— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 19, 2022
Seth Rollins
Timmy was the best.— Seth “MR. MITB” Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2022
Renee
So sad to learn of the passing of Tim White. He was always such a pleasure to be around. ❤️ Condolences to his family and friends.— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 19, 2022
Shelton Benjamin
Man we have lost a great guy. Tim always made me feel like much welcomed family. My condolences to the White family R.I.P Tim White pic.twitter.com/5Ttkdk3eJY— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 19, 2022
Wade Barrett
Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he’d escort me on any WWE appearances.
Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim! 🍻— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 19, 2022
Carmella
This breaks my heart. I truly loved seeing Tim White and getting to know him over the years. He was always such a positive happy person. He will be so missed. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/H28tfSU1H2— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2022
William Regal
I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Tim White. My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 19, 2022
Court Bauer
Tim White was a great guy. An endless supply of amazing stories. He loved the biz and being around it. In '06 when his shoulder problems kept him from refereeing he was more than happy to do those crazy skits. A real ham! Pour one out at the Friendly Tap for a true good brother🍻— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 19, 2022
Ricochet
I spent some time with Tim White doing Comic-Cons and other signings. He always brought a smile to everyone around, made us all happier just cause he was around. Gonna miss him. 💔— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 19, 2022
Paige
No not Tim White.. 🥺 heart of gold. Always the nicest person in any room he was in. I’ll miss his Andre the giant stories and hugs. Lucky to have known such a great human. RIP Tim ❤️ https://t.co/rJmd4tZDcz— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 19, 2022
Iron Sheik
TIM WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK pic.twitter.com/y8yiYPiA3R— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 19, 2022
Cheers
We hope Tim White is having 1000 beers with Andre somewhere…
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HKQ2VJLhLV— Wrestling Should Be Fun (@WSBFun) June 19, 2022