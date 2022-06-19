Former WWE Referee Tim White Dead at 68

Tim White, a former WWE referee and assistant to Andre the Giant, died this week at the age of 68. White first began working as a WWE referee in 1985 and would take on the position full-time in 1993 shortly after Andre's passing. White suffered a number of shoulder injuries that would cause his refereeing career to end in 2004, though he would remain with the company until 2009. News of White's death comes mere days after the passing of another longtime WWE referee, Dave Hebner.

WWE broke the news of his passing on Sunday, with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp writing, "Unfortunately have learned that former WWE referee Tim White has passed away, per the company. Sending love to his friends, family, and colleagues."

Unfortunately have learned that former WWE referee Tim White has passed away, per the company.



Sending love to his friends, family, and colleagues pic.twitter.com/2BMeGI8uJV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 19, 2022

This story is developing...