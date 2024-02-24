TNA No Surrender: Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly Reclaim Knockouts Tag Team Championships

DECAY defended the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly) at TNA No Surrender. Slamovich and Kelly aimed to reclaim the titles that were taken from them by DECAY at Hard To Kill in January.

Havoc and Rosemary start the match off strong, whipping Slamovich into the corner. She gets bitten by Rosemary and as she hits the ropes Kelly grabs her legs and trips her up from the outside. As MK Ultra gain control of the match, they quickly tag in and out isolating Rosemary in an attempt to put her away early. However, Rosemary creates separation by hitting a clothesline to Kelly. She moves to hover over top of her, yelling into her face. Kelly, whose back is flat on the ring, pushes her body up, screaming into Rosemary's face and pinning her to the mat.

Rosemary does the same almost in an attempt to display dominance over each other. This is halted when Slamovich enters the match with a running boot. Rosemary counters the Snow Plow and tags in Havoc who is fired up. Kelly is hit with a Death Valley Driver from Havoc for a two count. The tag team champions are growing frustrated as they double team Kelly. Slamovich counters Rosemary's spear with the Snow Plow again and this time, they get a three count.

Following the match, MK Ultra beat down a helpless Decay in the ring. But they aren't alone -- at least not for long. Dani Luna and Jody Threat rush to the ring to save Decay from further injury at the hands of Slamovich and Kelly. MK Ultra has been messing with them for weeks but they return the favor for Havoc and Rosemary. MK Ultra won their first tag team championships in TNA at IMPACT Slammiversary against The Coven. After holding them for 182 days and dominating every female tag team in TNA, they met their match in Decay. They've both had incredibly successful singles careers in TNA.

At the beginning of 2023, she faced Mickie James, a five-time Knockouts World Champion. Although James defeated Slamovich, it set her on a trajectory straight to the top of the Knockouts division. Kelly has been wrestling for TNA/IMPACT for four years at this point but her time in the company really began picking up steam at Hard To Kill 2023 right before she and Slamovich officially teamed up.

Are you happy to see Slamovich and Kelly as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions again? Let us know in the comments!