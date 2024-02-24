Moose Retains TNA World Championship at No Surrender

At TNA No Surrender, Moose defended the TNA World Championship against former TNA World Champion Alex Shelley. In the first ever "No Surrender" match stipulation, each competitor will make their way to the ring with a group of people in their corner. They will be holding towels that will physically have to be thrown into the ring in order to end the match. Basically, your allies hold your fate in their hands. Although there are no disqualifications, if someone gets involved in the match it could result in a disqualification and the title will change hands. Shelley is accompanied by Kushida and Kevin Knight while Moose is accompanied by The System.

Early on into the match, Shelley grabs a wrench and uses it on Moose's fingers in the corner of the ring setting the tone for the distraction this match will no doubt cause. The System wants to throw in the towel but they don't, instead Moose barks orders at them because he wants a weapon of his own. He grabs a steel chair and attacks Shelley's arm and hand. Kushida appears to want to throw in the towel but he refuses. Shelley hits a dragon screw on Moose's injured left leg. Shelley gets him tied up in the corner and kicks him in the hamstring. He hits another dragon screw, absolutely torturing the champion. Shelley grabs a kendo stick and goes straight for his leg. He traps the kendo stick between his leg and Moose, using it as leverage for a crab.

Shelley gets distracted allowing Moose to hit a uranage but Moose is very clearly injured. He asks for the trash can, setting it up opening side down in the ring. He sets Shelley up on the top turnbuckle. Shelley counters, biting Moose, and throwing him straight into the trash can, flattening the side of it. Shelley sets up for the figure four on the injured left knee but Moose tries to counter, reversing the pressure. Shelley makes it to the ropes but it's no use as it's a No DQ. He rolls over to get close to the ring apron allowing Moose to grab the kendo stick and get his revenge.

Moose hobbles on one lag while asking for a table. Moose attempts a spear to Shelley through the table but Shelley scouts it and sets up for the Motor City Stretch locks it in on the injured right arm. Moose crawls for the ropes and reaches out where he is handed brass knuckles by Brian Meyers. Shelley moves out of the way once again for a spear and Moose ends up spearing himself. Moose once again goes fora spear, this time connecting with Shelley. Kushida doesn't know what to do as Moose wraps the chain around his body and goes for another spear. Shelley begs Kushida not to throw the towel in but he does anyway and Moose spears him once again.