TNA's Eric Young Has No Interest in Signing with AEW: "I'll Finish My Career in TNA"

Eric Young is one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling. He's wrestled all over the world, including a stint in WWE that lasted four years from 2016-2020. Just four months after his departure from the company, he began popping up in IMPACT/TNA where he made his in-ring return at Slammiversary 2020. He quietly re-signed with WWE in 2022 but after Vince McMahon made his way back to the company, Young wanted nothing to do with him and asked for his release. He returned to IMPACT/TNA where he's wrestled pretty consistently and when it came time to assess his status and whether he'd enter free agency again or renew his agreement, he ultimately decided to re-sign.

Young has revealed that in the time since his return, he was approached by AEW about potentially coming in, but the veteran was "not interested" as he feels it's not the place for him. "No, I don't think so (I would work for AEW if they asked me to). No, I'm not interested," Young told K & S WrestleFest. "We definitely had a bit of a discussion last time when I was a free agent there a couple months ago. Just not for me. I'm glad that it exists. I've got tons of really good friends that are there and there's tons of die-hard fans that love it. The more wrestling, the better, the more jobs, the better and I wish them all the luck. It's just not for me. I will wrestle and finish my career at TNA Wrestling and then I'll disappear and then move into the woods… I don't think Tony (Khan) thinks of me that way (to back up the Brink's truck), so he's not gonna do that. He's always been polite to me. I don't have anything bad to say about him but I don't think I'm his cup of tea. I'm not an internet guy, I've never been an internet guy. I'm just not one of those guys. I don't post my matches, I don't care about how many stars the internet gave me. So, I'm not concerned with that world. I'm worried about my employees and how many stars my employees give me and the people that pay me. That's what I'm worried about. That's it."

The TNA original has held a total of twelve titles during his tenure with TNA which has spanned over two decades. Young is slated to wrestle Frankie Kazarian at this weekend's No Surrender pay-per-view in New Orleans, Louisiana. The winner of that match will challenge either Moose or Alex Shelley at Sacrifice for the TNA World Championship.

TNA No Surrender Match Card:

Countdown : Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

: Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight Countdown : The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey & Trent Seven

: The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey & Trent Seven TNA World Championship (No Surrender Rules) : Moose (c) (with Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) vs. Alex Shelley (with KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight)

: Moose (c) (with Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) vs. Alex Shelley (with KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch

TNA Knockouts World Championship : Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw TNA X-Division Championship : Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship : Decay (c) vs. MK Ultra

: Decay (c) vs. MK Ultra TNA World Tag Team Championship (Match 3 in Best of 3 Series) : ABC (c) vs. GYV

: ABC (c) vs. GYV PCO vs. Kon

World Title #1 Contender's Match: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian



