TNA No Surrender: Ace Austin and Chris Bey Retain World Tag Team Championships in Best of Three Series Finale

At TNA No Surrender, Ace Austin and Chris Bey once again defended the TNA World Tag Team Championships against the Grizzled Young Vets. In the past month since GYV debuted in TNA, they entered into a feud with the tag team champions, set on proving that they are the best tag team in the world. This led to a best of three series that would see each team pick up a win over the other. The first match was won by the GYV while Ace and Bey got their revenge in the second, evening the odds. The third match was a winner takes all situation as both teams were tied, and they threw everything at one another.

GYV isolate Austin early, attacking his arm but at this point, he's able to tag in Bey. They work in tandem for a beat until GYV regains control Zack Gibson locks him into their corner, suplexing him back over the ropes and into the ring. He hits Bey with a forearm shot in the face and then flips him around to choke him against the ropes. Gibson sets Bey up on the ropes while James Drake tags in, throwing relentless shots into his face and screaming at him. They take out Austin just before Bey can tag in but he kicks out anyway and Austin gets back in the ring, furious. While the referee is distracted, Drake takes advantage of the situation, choking Bey with the scarf, a callback to their first match that GYV won.

Austin is fired up as he gets his payback with the scarf. ABC regain momentum as Bey gets the tag in. He frog splashes off the top rope and they lift up Drake face first as Austin hits a twisting moonsault. Austin and Bey call for the 1-2-Sweet but Drake catches Bey in a sleeper in the center of the ring Austin is locked up by Gibson. They both fight through the pain, refusing to tap and the lose the titles. Bey manages to break free as GYV fire themselves up calling to "finish them."

Austin gets caught by Gibson and Drake on the outside, Drake hits a doomsday device on him straight to the floor. Bey is defiant as he stands alone in the ring against both men. He is able to fight back momentarily but it appears like Bey is about to give in as he gets hit with a coast to coast but he stays alive. Austin pushes Drake down and uses the scarf against Gibson for what he did to them in their first match. They finally set up the 1-2-Sweet but this time they land it and retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Ace and Bey are in their second reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions currently standing at 126 days as of this writing. They reclaimed the championships from The Rascalz, whom they lost them to in the first place, at last year's Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Provided they hold the tag team titles until TNA Rebellion in April, they will have beaten their previous reign of 140 days.