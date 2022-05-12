Tony Khan Confirms AEW Trios Championships Have Been Made, More Titles Coming Too

✖

AEW president Tony Khan conducted a number of interviews this week leading up to the Dynamite and Rampage tapings at Long Island's UBS Center on Wednesday. During an interview with TSN, he confirmed that the heavily-rumored AEW Trios Championships have already been created and he is simply waiting for the right time to unveil them. Khan had previously stated he was waiting for Kenny Omega's return from injury before considering bringing them to the roster. On top of that, he also said more titles were coming that fans might not expect.

"I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody's asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts," Khan said. "I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They've never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently. The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps, that came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I've thought about for a long time. But there are more championship belts than people might think that I've had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost."

A quick glance at AEW's roster shows just how deep a Trios Division would be. To name a few:

The Elite

The Undisputed Era

Blackpool Combat Club

Team Taz

The Dark Order

Jurassic Express

The Gunn Club

AFO

House of Black

Eddie Kingston & Proud 'n Powerful

JAS

Death Triangle

What other titles do you think AEW should introduce, if any? Let us know down in the comments and check out the updated lineup for their next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, below!