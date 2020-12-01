Tony Khan Gives an Update on AEW Introducing AEW Trios Championships

✖

After roughly a year of speculation, AEW president Tony Khan gave an update on the promotion introducing AEW Trios Championships during a media conference call on Tuesday. Khan said, "Yes there is [talk of introducing the titles] but it won't be in 2020. If it happens, it will most likely be in 2021. I've been seriously thinking about it. I think there's a lot of momentum for it, we have a lot of great trios teams. I would like to get through 2020, I'd like to get to Beach Break and moving towards Revolution but I definitely think it is something on my agenda. And it's something I've been talking about for a long time and thinking about."

The idea of AEW having a second set of tag titles, this time for groups of three, was first teased by Kenny Omega during the Chris Jericho Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise back in January.

While trios (or six-man tag) championships aren't particularly popular in the United States, they are quite popular down in Mexico in various lucha libre promotions. Ring of Honor has its own set of six-man tag titles, as does New Japan Pro-Wrestling with the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

If AEW were to launch a trios division right now, its roster would be almost as big as its tag division. Here are some teams who could compete:

Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo)

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks

Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs)

The Nightmare Family (Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall)

The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)

Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) and Orange Cassidy

SCU

Any combination of The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Alan "V" Angels, Preston "10" Vance)

Any combination of The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz)

Matt Hardy & Private Party

So far the only titles AEW officially recognizes are the AEW World Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championships and AEW Women's Championships, though other titles like Cage's FTW Championship and the NWA Women's World Championship have been featured and defended on the show.

