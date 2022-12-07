Tony Khan Teases Ring of Honor's TV Future

Tony Khan has more than one... wrestling promotion. The owner and founder of All Elite Wrestling added Ring of Honor to his collection earlier this year, purchasing the company in the midst of concerns that it was about to go out of business. Since this acquisition, nearly all of ROH's champions have lost their belts to AEW talent, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, Daniel Garcia, Mercedes Martinez, and FTR obtaining honorable gold. While Khan has been able to run ROH-branded pay-per-views, the promotion has yet to secure a television deal, meaning all of ROH's weekly exposure is left to AEW programming.

Speaking on the ROH Final Battle media call, Khan revealed that he will address the ROH TV situation following this weekend's pay-per-view. Khan added that there will be less of an ROH presence on AEW TV after Final Battle.

It remains to be seen what's in ROH's future, but Khan's insistence on saving that answer until after Final Battle has led many to speculate that a TV deal could be in place. There's also the possibility of ROH landing something on a streaming service, as much of the company's value lies in its tape library. ROH boasts decades of shows, including early matches from major names across the professional wrestling landscape like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, the Young Bucks, and more.

It's been reported that Warner Brothers Discovery is looking to lock in a long-term deal with AEW and continue to expand the company's content to originals that come outside of the ring. While Khan himself has emphasized that AEW and ROH are completely separate entities, he could be looking to shop ROH to WBD in an effort to streamline his promotions' products under one roof. If that is the case, HBO Max could become a landing spot for the ROH tape library.

ROH Final Battle goes down this Saturday, December 10th at 4 PM ET.

The full card can be seen below...