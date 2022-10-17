Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Developing New AEW Series

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its content with Warner Bros. Discovery. As reported by Fightful Select, AEW will be producing a documentary series that will spotlight "a group of All Elite Wrestling talent." While it remains to be seen as to which AEW talent will feature in the it, it was reported that talent were "given the option to not be involved" in it the show if they did not want to be. The currently untitled docuseries will begin its filming this November at AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland on November 2nd and will shoot for a total of six weeks, wrapping production at the AEW tapings in Garland, Texas on December 14th.

Fightful also reports that AEW President Tony Khan will be an executive producer while Executive Producer of Shed Media Sam Berns will also be "helping out" on the project. Both Shed Media and Warner Bros. Discovery are said to be collaborating with AEW on the docuseries, and plan on airing it in 2023.

This news comes just days after Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group Chair and Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch revealed her team was working with AEW to produce more original content.

"We really play in the sports space. One of the things that we're doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans," Finch said. "AEW pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that's not in a wrestling ring."

While this new docuseries is far from confirmation that AEW will continue its partnership with WBD past its initial deal, which is set to expire at the end of 2023, it does spell good signs for a potential renewal. AEW is seeking an extension with TNT and TBS before the this fall, and WBD greenlighting this series indicates that the company is in a good spot with its television partner.

This new show won't be the first time that AEW has produced a docuseries. The young promotion ran one season of Rhodes to the Top, a six-episode docuseries that spotlit Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Rhodes to the Top was axed after one season after both Cody and Brandi left AEW earlier this year.

Beyond Rhodes to the Top, AEW regularly airs behind-the-scenes video packages dubbed Road To... on its YouTube channel. While not directly interconnected, that docuseries gives fans a short-form preview of upcoming matches on AEW TV and pay-per-view. AEW has made supersized versions of those YouTube episodes, AEW Countdown, which have aired on TNT ahead of some of its pay-per-view events.