Tony Khan Gives Update on Ring of Honor, HonorClub, Working With New Japan

Tony Khan gave another update on the future of Ring of Honor this week while speaking with TVInsider. The AEW President announced that a weekly ROH show would be returning next year after the Final Battle pay-per-view back on Dec. 10. But instead of it airing on TV, it will be on the revamped HonorClub streaming service originally introduced by ROH's previous leadership. According to Khan, membership for HonorClub has already reached an all-time high since his announcement.

"As I understand it the numbers we already reached in a very short time are strong in membership and customer base. More than ever before. It's a great value to join HonorClub right now. We're going to be following up soon to talk about when the weekly Ring of Honor TV will launch and stream on HonorClub for sure," Khan said.

He also mentioned during the HonorClub announcement that New Japan would be playing a significant role in Ring of Honor's future. The two companies were co-producing pay-per-views and US tours long before AEW partnered with the Japanese promotion for the Forbidden Door event and various crossovers.

"There are a lot of interesting partnerships and possibilities with great wrestling companies," Khan said. "Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling had a great working relationship we are rekindling. We are looking to rekindle that long relationship. Ring of Honor may be in the strongest position they've ever been in its 20 years. It's the perfect time to take the training wheels off."

He went on to say, "We've created a lot of familiarity with the brand. It's also beneficial to both brands. For example, I had earmarked Claudio [Castagnoli] to be a top star for Ring of Honor, but when we had this mess of injuries back in June before Forbidden Door, he came to AEW. It really helped us and came in to debut with Ring of Honor. He ended up coming out a month earlier and cutting his vacation short. An example having the two companies benefited us."

