Top AEW Star Appears at CMLL Viernes Espectacular Event

At the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event in Mexico several stars from All Elite Wrestling were in attendance. Members of the Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley) participated in a match between Blue Panther, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero and Volador Jr. Elsewhere, AEW's Willow Nightingale teamed with La Catalina and Tessa Blanchard against Lluvia, Zeuxis and Stephanie Vaquer.

Thunder Rosa, who just recently returned from a near career-ending injury at the start of 2024, spectated from the crowd during the women's tag team match. She was touted as a representative for All Elite Wrestling. Although she's been wrestling for nearly a decade, this appearance marked her first time in Arena Mexico for a CMLL event. The appearance followed the announcement that AEW and CMLL entered a mutual partnership last fall that has seen some of CMLL's biggest stars appear on all of AEW's programming.

AEW's Ongoing Relationship with CMLL

Following the announcement that the BCC would head to Mexico this week for the big match, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the deal between CMLL and AEW reportedly upset a number of talent, including former AAA stars Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo. The reasoning was said to be because "there would be shows including perhaps multiple PPVs this year, including any PPV anyone from CMLL is booked on, that they couldn't even be allowed on the show."

The report went on to talk about a recent situation where after the Jericho Cruise, Penta was under the belief that he had been booked for television. Meltzer alleged that the working relationship between CMLL and AEW was the reasoning for his match not happening, as CMLL talent was booked on the show. However, Fightful Select was quick to counter the report. After speaking to AEW sources who outright denied it, They cited CMLL's Mistico, Hechicero, Mascara Dorada 2.0, and Volador Jr. appearing on the January 31 episode of AEW Dynamite which former AAA star Komander was also on. Apparently, Penta was scheduled for AEW television this week but did not appear because of travel issues.

Aside from that, AEW President Tony Khan has made it clear that he wants to see CMLL part of this year's Forbidden Door event. "100% yes," Khan said of a potential Forbidden Door partnership with CMLL. He went on to talk about how they've been such a great partner to AEW already and he hopes to continue working with them.