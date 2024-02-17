AEW Officially Signs Recent Addition to the Women's Division

For the past few months, AEW has been building up its women's division more and more as plea after plea rolled in for a change as many fans were fed up with the way the division was being booked. It's gotten noticeably better as the arrival of Mercedes Moné looms overhead. Aside from the heavy implications that Moné will debut in AEW at the TD Garden on March 13, AEW has moved several pieces in the last few months to really get the women's division back on track, including the signing of Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo began 2024 as a free agent after letting her contract with IMPACT/TNA expire and opting not to sign a new one and would quickly get scooped up by AEW.

To build off of an already stacked women's division, AEW has officially signed Queen Aminata. Aminata, who has only been wrestling since 2017, had been a staple in Ring of Honor months prior to her signing to AEW. She had appeared on various episode of AEW Dark in 2021 and 2022 where a lot of fans got their first taste of her wrestling style. She has wrestled everyone from Mariah May, Skye Blue, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Serena Deeb, Hikaru Shida and the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Despite all of the high-profile matches she's taken part in, she has only won a single match in 2024 with AEW and that was against Anna Jay on AEW Rampage. Following the match, it was revealed that Aminata had been picked up by AEW.

Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it's official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE!



Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/7dWNaCEeyJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 17, 2024

Moné Shakes Up The Industry

With so many professional wrestling companies highlighting the importance of women and women in wrestling, when it isn't as great it sticks out like a sore thumb. For AEW, it's been an ugly reality for quite some time, some out of their control such as injuries to top talent but some of it is totally in the company's control in regards to the talents booking. They have received their fair share of criticism over the last year but it appears they no longer wanted to avoid the elephant in the room and have made slow steps in the right direction. With a huge and impactful signing like Moné, there's no choice but to put more exposure on the women and roll out the red carpet for one of the hottest free agents in the world.

As AEW heads out on the road to AEW Revolution in March and its second AEW All In pay-per-view later this year, there are still so many other female free agents on the market that could see AEW as a viable contender again. As the company deliberately sets out to refocus the division, names like Kamille, Mandy Rose, Aliyah/Nhooph Al-Areebi and Emma/Tenille Dashwood could really elevate the division that much further.

