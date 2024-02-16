Watch Matt and Jeff Hardy Flip Off Sammy Guevara Following AEW Rampage Incident

Following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite there was a taped episode of AEW Rampage which Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara met in the ring for the first time in a No Disqualification match. The match seemed to be going well until Guevara jumped off the top rope but on his way down he ended up knocking his leg straight into Hardy's face. Following the incident, Fightful Select reported that there was an initial fear Hardy had broken his nose but they also ran concussion tests to rule it out. Matt Hardy later confirmed on his podcast that his brother had in fact gotten injured during the match.

A video surfaced this afternoon of the moments that followed the spot which shows both Hardys flipping off Guevara and Jeff standing on shaky legs. He needed to be propped up from falling over and he was helped out of the ring as Guevara hung his head low. Matt took to his social media following the match, posting a video from he and Guevara's 2020 feud which would later end in Hardy getting a concussion. Prior to that, though, Guevara had recklessly thrown a steel chair at Hardy and hit him in the head with it, causing him to get busted open.

Jeff and Matt Hardy flip off Sammy Guevara after the botch that knocked out Jeff pic.twitter.com/Wl2TnbFXuJ — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) February 16, 2024

The Hardys were a pivotal tag team in WWE in the early 2000s where they would eventually become multi-time tag and singles champions. Throughout the 2010s they would find success elsewhere, like IMPACT/TNA where they both really leaned into the creative sides with the "Broken" gimmick and Jeff's "Willow The Wisp" character. They would reunite in WWE once again when they returned at WrestleMania 33 in a ladder match. Matt would eventually part ways with the company in 2020, opting to sign with the then upstart promotion, AEW. He heralded the Hardy Family Office for a bit of time but his greatest success would be found in a reunion with his brother.

Jeff would make his grand debut in AEW after leaving WWE and they even seemed primed to tag the AEW Tag Team Championships and have one last tag title run. However, just three months into his time with the company he would get a DUI that would indefinitely suspend him and send him to mandatory rehab. He returned in April of 2023 and has been teaming with his brother since, helping elevate some of the younger tag teams within the division.

