AEW's Matt Hardy Throws a Shot at Sammy Guevara After Jeff Hardy Injury

During this week's AEW Rampage taping, an unfortunate spot in a match with Sammy Guevara resulted in Jeff Hardy possibly being injured. Hardy is being evaluated for a broken nose or concussion after getting hit in the face with Guevara's knee as he came down off the top rope. Matt Hardy is familiar with this scenario and took to social media to highlight that fact, reminding everyone of a previous match with Guevara that had him getting hit with a chair in the head. Matt shared the clip of that moment with the caption "#TBT 2020 I don't forget". You can see the post below.

Matt Hardy and Guevara had a combustive feud earlier in Hardy's run with AEW, though they would eventually finish things out despite those problems along the way. One scary moment was during their match at All Out back in 2020, as during a backstage brawl Hardy's head landed hard on the concrete.

The match was stopped, but fans weren't happy about how all that played out. When you then factor in the spot where Hardy was hit with a chair in the head, you can understand why that feud isn't exactly highlighted too often.

Regarding Jeff's status, he is still being evaluated for a concussion or broken nose, as after the spot he was bleeding from the mouth and having a hard time standing. Those in attendance have said he appeared to be out of it after that spot as well, but AEW hasn't officially confirmed his status after the unfortunate collision.

The Hardys recently parted ways with Private Party and are tackling things on their once again, but they haven't hit the ground running as much as they would like. In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff opened up about his current status within AEW and said he does feel like a ghost sometimes.

"When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn't know what was going to be happening in the near future," Jeff said. "But I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y'all's podcast, I said that in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost, just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool. I feel like there's something so special that we have within us to really bring out."

Matt also expressed what he would love to see more of in the AEW product at the moment. "I would like to see a little more story and entertainment-based stuff into characters and whatnot in AEW. To ... draw more casual fans in and not just hardcore wrestling fans, I feel like they're there and the wrestling is always going to be there – that's what Tony loves," Matt said. "It is such a hard-working locker room and they have set the standard so high for matches that it gets harder and harder, and tougher and tougher to top those things. I think these guys are having such great matches week in and week out I think it's tough to top all this stuff over and over."