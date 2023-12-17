Top Flight and Action Andretti Challenge for AEW Trios Championships

On tonight's episode of AEW Collision, The Acclaimed returned to television after being attacked on the November 8 episode of Collision by the Devil and his group. They want answers on who they are and why they attacked them but Top Flight and Action Andretti quickly interrupt. They don't have an answer to The Acclaimed's question but now that the group is back and can defend the titles, they feel they deserve a shot. Since their dominant return into the scene, they've won their last three matches in a row. The match was made official for next week.

The Acclaimed have been trios champions for over 140 days, winning them from the House of Black at AEW All In in August. They have defended the titles nine times, most recently on the November 4 episode of AEW Collision against Dalton Castle and The Boys. The team are one of the most beloved acts in AEW, having also held the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Darius Martin and Andretti have been a formidable duo in recent months on AEW television but the reunited trio is quickly taking over the tag and trios division. Dante Martin returned from an ankle injury on the November 25 episode of AEW Collision. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Martin suffered a severe leg injury during the "Reach for the Sky" Ladder Match in honor of Jay Briscoe. Martin delivered a Canadian destroyer through a table when he broke his leg. Top Flight seemed to be primed for a tag team title run in either ROH or AEW but the unfortunate injury put a pause on it.

Top Flight's entire run in AEW has been plagued with injuries but despite it, the young tag team has managed to hang with some of the best teams AEW has to offer in The Elite, the Young Bucks, Blackpool Combat Club, FTR, as well as Butcher and The Blade. In the summer of 2022, Dante returned from a prior injury not long after his brother, Darius, returned to the ring from a torn ACL in February 2021, returning over a year later. Shortly after, he was injured in a car accident that would keep him out of action until November. With both brothers back in AEW, it seems like only a matter of time until they officially claim gold in the company.