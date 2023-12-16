Tony Khan Addresses AEW's Relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, Rumors, and 2024 Potential

There's been heavy talk of WWE possibly partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery on the TV rights to Monday Night Raw recently, especially after CM Punk made his return to WWE. A move like that would be a huge deal for several reasons, including the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery is already the home of All Elite Wrestling and their three shows, so the two sides even having talks is rather noteworthy. During the ROH Final Battle Media Scrum, Khan was asked about that situation and the relationship between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery (H/T Fightful), with Khan saying the relationship is great and that with media rights coming up, "everyone has to do their due diligence."

When asked about where AEW and ROH stand with Warner Brothers Discovery, Khan said, "Ring of Honor, we haven't had recently as many, but we've had really good conversations about AEW, even in recent days, I've had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery. We've been with them for several years, it's a really exciting time for AEW."

Khan highlighted that Dynamite was the top show on cable on December 13th then highlighted that the relationship is strong between AEW and WBD, and then added that AEW is in a position for huge growth in 2024.

"We're performing incredibly well for Warners Brothers Discovery and we're a very strong relationship. With media rights and all the things coming up, everyone has to do their due diligence. It's just part of the TV business. Where we stand, we stand in a position for AEW to have a huge growth year in 2024. There are a lot of really exciting things happening that I know Warner Brothers is excited about, that we've talked about," Khan said.

"It's a great relationship and it's going very very well for us and part of the TV business, for both sides, is doing their due diligence and that's just a part of sports and television, really. Being part of the NFL and Premier League, I've seen that process play out with certainly different TV networks looking at different sports and the sports looking at different TV networks. I've been part of this multiple times in the NFL," Khan said.

Up next for AEW is Worlds End, which will have a number of Championship Tiles on the line, including MJF's AEW World Championship. MJF will be defending against Samoa Joe after the two made a deal to help MJF out at Full Gear due to the injury of Adam Cole. Now Joe has a chance to take AEW's top prize, and AEW still hasn't revealed who the mysterious masked devil is, so there are potentially some big moments already planned for the pay-per-view.

