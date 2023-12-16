AEW's Bandido Undergoes Second Surgery on His Wrist

AEW luchador Bandido has recently undergone another surgery following an injury to his left wrist. On December 1, Bandido announced that he would be stepping away from AEW for an undetermined amount of time as he decides what to do with his wrist. "I feel very bad because I just started my new chapter in AEW and now I don't have clean how long time it will take outside to the ring," he said at the time. "I'm very sorry with the company and the fans who still supporting me in this bad time. I'm trying to do my best in this hard time of my life and I hope see you all as soon as possible thank you very much for all your love."

Bandido took to his social media accounts to announce his successful second surgery, thanking AEW, its fans, and Tony Khan for the support for he and his family. "Hello everyone!! I'm not fine! My wrist still bad and I thought this was the last part of my recovery," Bandido wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account. I have three options to fix my wrist, two of them need surgery again. the other way is with physiotherapy but we need to wait and see how the wrist responds."

Bandido suffered a wrist injury in June, breaking it on an episode of AEW Rampage against Konosuke Takeshita. At the time, a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that with or without surgery he would be out of action for "at least three months."

The 28 year old luchador first appeared in AEW in September of 2022 in an ROH World Championship title match against then champion Chris Jericho. Though he lost that match it left a lot of fans who were previously unfamiliar with the star wanting to see more. Despite interest from WWE, he proceeded to pop up on AEW television sporadically until his official signing in November of last year. Bandido has since been a big part of AEW Rampage which shows off some of the best Luchadors that professional wrestling has to offer on a weekly basis.

Comicbook.com will continue to provide an update on Bandido's recovery.