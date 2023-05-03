Triple H Reveals WWE Creative's Biggest Priority

WWE creative control lies in the hands of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The WWE Chief Content Officer took over main roster storyline responsibilities this past summer following Vince McMahon's initial retirement, and while McMahon has since returned to the company in a corporate capacity, Triple H's duties have not changed. WWE seemingly hit a bump in the creative road on the highly-anticipated Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 39, as that broadcast was reportedly heavily altered by McMahon himself. Since then, McMahon has reportedly been largely hands off, only making small tweaks and suggestions from a remote capacity.

Triple H's creative reign has gone over well with fans, with many specifically praising The Game's ability to flesh out long-term storylines. Speaking on WWE's Q1 earnings call, Triple H emphasized that "character development" is WWE's main creative priority right now.

"As far as what we're focused on, we're focused on character development. I think you see that across storylines where our fans are super engaged in the talent," Triple H said. "Let's take Sami Zayn and the Bloodline over the last, couple of years really, but especially in the last six to eight months, where that story and the character development has reached a whole new level. It has our fans invested and excited in the content like they haven't been in a long time."

Triple H noted that having storylines stretch out longer also means that his creative team operates with much deeper foresight.

"For us, extending the planning of the event horizon. Looking out year over year, where we want to be next year and then back tracking from there, so that we're always ahead of the curve and always thinking ahead," Triple H continued. "That allows us to have better planning and then it's just trying new things and getting outside of a box of what we do and seeing what works and what doesn't. I don't consider something not working a failure, I consider it learning. [I'm] really excited about the future and where we can take all of this."

WWE is currently building to its first premium live event following WWE WrestleMania 39, WWE Backlash. That event goes down on Saturday, May 6th. You can check out the card below...