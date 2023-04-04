WWE Raw: Triple H Addresses Endeavor Sale "We Ain't Going Nowhere"

Paul "Triple H" Levesque opened the highly anticipated WWE Monday Night Raw following the massive events of WWE WrestleMania 39 to thank all of the WWE Superstars, performers, staff, fans, and all those behind the scenes and in the crowd before addressing WWE's sale to UFC parent company Endeavor with "We ain't going nowhere" and affirming to fans that the company won't be changing in the face of such a massive sale. Noting that while WWE WrestleMania 39 was already causing a lot of buzz thanks to everything that happened over the weekend, the biggest news was the sale.

Addressing the WWE Raw crowd at the start of the WWE Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 39, Triple H made sure to cement that the sale to Endeavor was not going to dramatically change how they operate on screen as that what was one of the initial major concerns fans had when news of the sale was first announced. This follows statements Triple H had made to the press about it in the night following WrestleMania 39's events as well.

What Happens to WWE After Endeavor Sale?

Following reports of the sale in the aftermath of WWE WrestleMania 39, Triple H notably refused to comment on the report before closing out the press conference with the same statement he made during the show, "I can promise you, whatever happens here, WWE is going nowhere. We're just getting started." During the show, Triple H re-affirmed this sentiment with the statement, "...But I am here to assure you we ain't going nowhere. The same WWE that you love. The same WWE that put 161,000 people to the rafters in SoFI Stadium is going nowhere."

The same WWE that you love, the superstars, the action, the drama, all of it. We are going nowhere." Triple H continued. "We will be here, week in and week out. Event after event. Sold out arena after sold out arena. Packed stadium after packed stadium. Because we are the WWE! And just like it says in the beginning: Then, now, forever, TOGETHER." Then Triple H kicked off the show in full by introducing the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

