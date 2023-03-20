Triple H’s Reported Plans for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship After WrestleMania 39

WWE’s Universal and WWE Championships have been unified for nearly a full year, ever since Roman Reigns brought them together at WrestleMania 38 last April and crowned himself the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But there were critics of the decision almost immediately after it happened, and ever since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over WWE’s booking there have been rumors about him trying to split the titles back up so both Raw and SmackDown can have their own separate world champions. The closest he got to pulling a trigger on the decision was reportedly back at Clash at the Castle when a plan involving Austin Theory and the Money in the Bank contract would’ve seen Reigns drop the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. The plan was reportedly abandoned.

In a new interview with GiveMeSport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes provided an update on the world title plans, stating Levesque hasn’t given up on trying to split the two. He claims the split will happen before SummerSlam this August in Detroit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is the final mess, and you really can call it a mess,” the report read. “This is the final obstacle and the new team is working to overcome that. There was never a plan when Roman Reigns won the titles a year ago. Triple H was handed this mess. By SummerSlam, there’s gonna be two titles.”

Reigns will defend the undisputed title at WrestleMania 39 next month in Los Angeles against Cody Rhodes. “The American Nightmare” has repeatedly talked about his connection to the WWE Championship, which could open the door for him to drop the Universal title should he win.

“Like the song Kingdom says, ‘I’ll follow you till the end.’ When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it and excel and deliver on a level that no champion has done in years? I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done, where there’s a bit of a ‘less is more’ schedule. I want a ‘more is more’ schedule. It would mean vindication for me, for sure,” Rhodes said in a new interview with Stadium Astro, describing his goals for his WWE Championship reign.