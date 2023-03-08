Roman Reigns and John Cena are Underdogs Heading Into WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns and John Cena are actually the betting underdogs heading into WrestleMania 39 next month. It's hard to believe that two of the most decorated WWE stars of the last 20 years are both expected to lose on WWE's biggest show, but it's what BetOnline has with its latest betting odds for the April 1-2 event. Cody Rhodes is currently favored to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns with 1/5 odds (-500) while Austin Theory is expected to retain his United States Championship against Cena with 1/4 odds (-400).

In fact, Theory is the only reigning champion with a match at WrestleMania who is currently favored to retain. Gunther will find out who he's defending the Intercontinental Championship against this Friday (it's rumored to be Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat) and the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos still don't have a match on the show (though it will likely be against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens). Check out the updated betting odds below.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Betting Odds (March 8, 2023)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (+300) vs. Cody Rhodes (-500)

Roman Reigns (+300) vs. Cody Rhodes (-500) SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (+425) vs. Rhea Ripley (-800)

Charlotte Flair (+425) vs. Rhea Ripley (-800) Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (+150) vs. Asuka (-200)

Bianca Belair (+150) vs. Asuka (-200) United States Championship: Austin Theory (-400) vs. John Cena (+250)

Austin Theory (-400) vs. John Cena (+250) Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus (-1000) vs. Damage CTRL (+500)

Seth Rollins (-150) vs. Logan Paul (+110)

Brock Lesnar (-1800) vs. Omos (+600)

This story is developing...