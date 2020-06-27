Triple H Addresses Rumors of Heat Between The Undertaker and The Kliq

Triple H and The Undertaker are the two biggest stars from WWE's Attitude Era that still have a presence on WWE television today. Watching The Last Ride on the WWE Network, it is evident the two men have formed a bond over the years and remain close friends. Taker proudly displays a picture from his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 28 in his home gym. However, there were rumors at one point long ago that the two men weren't on the best of terms.

For those stories, you have to go back to when Triple H was running with Shawn Michaels and the so-called "Kliq," also comprised of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman. At the same time, The Undertaker had a close knit group he surrounded himself with backstage that had the name "The Bone Street Krew," with names such as Yokozuna, Savio Vega, The Godfather, and others.

During an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, Triple H discussed whether there was really any heat between the two groups of friends at any point.

"There was no real animosity or anything there but like putting stickers on the locker room or whatever, we'd play it up in front of each other," Triple H said. "If we were in Germany and everybody went to the bar at night, we'd put our crew on one side, they'd put their crew on the other side. We'd laugh about it and talk about it the next day and everything like that. By the end of the night, when things thinned out, we might all be together in the same place laughing and joking, but the majority of people saw us separated."

Some may have noticed Taker's "BSK" tattoo, which Triple H also addressed.

"I remember when they all got tattoos," Triple H recalled. "We all were like, 'Oh my God, none of us are getting Kliq tattoos, I can tell you that. They're laughing at us and saying we're a bunch of marks for ourselves, Oh my God, they all got tattoos?'"

You can check out the Gorilla Position's YouTube channel for the entire interview.

H/T to 411 Mania for the transcript.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.