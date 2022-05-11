Two WWE Stars Move on to NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Semifinals

✖

The WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament kicked off during tonight's episode of NXT, and first up in the tournament were Fallon Henley and Sloane Jacobs. The two stars went back and forth early, and though Jacobs hasn't seen as much in-ring action on NXT as Henley has, she was more than up for the challenge, turning the tables several times on Henley, who had teammates Briggs and Jensen cheering for her at ringside. Henley locked in a submission on Jacobs, and it managed to wear her down a bit before Jacobs got to her feet. Henley hit a back elbow to Jacob's face and then they both collided in the middle of the ring.

Jensen and Briggs continued to cheer Henley on and Jacobs kicked Henley away and then slammed Henley down from the top rope. Then she knocked Henley down twice before going for a cover, but Henley kicked out. Jacobs picked up Henley but Henley got away and then hit a backbreaker followed by a clothesline. Then she hit a running knee and went for the cover and that was it for the pin and the win. Henley is moving on in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. She will face the winner of Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace.

Next up was a match between Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace, and Lyons extended her hand only to have Grace punch her. Lyons went for a kick but Grace charged forward only to get put in a quick pin but she escaped. Grace got control for a second but Lyons got away and launched a kick but Grace evaded. Lyons tacked her but Grace got her arm and went for an armbar. Lyons picked up Grace to free herself from it and slammed her down, but Grace was back up quickly and threw Lyons into the corner. Grace then wrenched Lyons' arm on the ropes and then targeted her shoulder and arm with knee strikes.

Grace locked in a submission and grounded Lyons, but she managed to get to her feet. Grace punched her in the back but Lyons threw Grace into the turnbuckle. Lyons did so again and then clocked Grace with a kick and then another kick, and followed it up with a German Suplex. Lyons hit a huge roundhouse and then hit her trademark pin to get the win. She is now moving on to the semifinals.

Next week's NXT will feature the last two matches of Round 1, which will include Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James and Lash Legend vs Tatum Paxley. Then in the second round it will be Henley vs Lyons and the winner of the other Round 1 matches. It will be interesting to see who ends up standing as the Women's Breakout Tournament winner, as there are quite a few stars in the mix that are set to, no pun intended, break out.

What did you think of the matches and who do you think will win the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament?