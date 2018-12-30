Watch: Amanda Nunes Stops Cris Cyborg With Spectacular First-Round KO at UFC 232

In legendary fashion, Amanda Nunes just became UFC’s newest champion.

After series of demolishing right hand, Nunes dropped Cyborg in 51 seconds. Nunes’ impressive display earned her Cyborg’s featherweight championship and declarations that she is the greatest female fighter of all time.

This may have been one of the most highly anticipated bouts in UFC women’s history. With both Cyborg and Nunes ascending simultaneously, Saturday was an opportunity for Dana White and UFC to truly give fans what they wanted.

Despite only five fights inside UFC’s Octagon, Cyborg has proven to be one of the most gifted fighters in the promotion’s history. Cyborg officially took the throne in July of 2017 when she beat Tonya Evinger to become featherweight champion. The 33-year-old native Brazilian then went on to put down Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya.

Originally, Cyborg didn’t have any interest in fighting a fellow Brazilain in Nunes, but “THe Lioness” was publicly persistence in her intentions on stepping into the cage with Cyborg. Nunes was certainly deserving of the opportunity as she had won seven-consecutive fights heading into UFC 232. That hot streak earned the 31-year-old UFC’s bantamweight championship and UFC 232 was the rare occasion where a fight could leave with multiple belts.

Even though Cyborg has dominated MMA for nearly 13 years, Nunes entered UFC 232 as a slight underdog. However made famous by her dismantling of Ronda Rousey, Nunes owns some of the best punching power in the division, which makes her fights can’t miss viewing.