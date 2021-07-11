UFC 264: Jared Leto Trends After Wowing Viewers at MMA Event

Jared Leto is trending once again. No, he didn't send castmates more weird gifts — he was caught on camera simply walking into Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for UFC 264. The Morbius star quickly became the talk of Twitter for the outfit he's donning, and you can see people's reactions below.

Jared Leto looks like he's about to explain an awesome new job opportunity where you can work from home part-time selling essential oils making $100,000 a year #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/C7nQthIvN9 — 🍺𝙆𝙀𝙂🍺 ➐ (@_KEG_) July 11, 2021

UFC 264 features the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, a trilogy that's so far split. The two fire fought at UFC 178 in September 2014, a match McGregor won in the first round due to a technical knockout. Poirier then won the second bout by a second-round knockout. Saturday's UFC fights are the first events T-Mobile Arena has hosted with a full-capacity crowd since March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.