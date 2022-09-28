Update Revealed on Drew McIntyre's Health and WWE Return

Drew McIntyre was present and accounted for this past Friday night for SmackDown, which is immensely impressive since he was dealing with a bad case of food poisoning all throughout. To help things he underwent treatments backstage before the show, and then he was pulled from WWE live vents over the weekend in Stockton and Fresno California he was scheduled to appear so he could recover. A new report from PWInsider offers good news, as it seems he is feeling better and is scheduled to be back on SmackDown this Friday, and is being fully implemented into creative for the show.

McIntyre has been feuding with Karrion Kross and Scarlett since they made their returns to WWE, and while McIntyre has fought back each and every time, Kross has managed to get the better of their exchanges to this point, putting McIntyre in the Kross Jacket and knocking him out on two separate occasions.

McIntyre did get some revenge last week when he caught Kross off guard and then used the strap to beat him down a bit. Unfortunately, he was still knocked down before the segment was over, and even had to take a fireball to the face thanks to Scarlett. That said, the fireball didn't exactly go as planned, so he didn't end up catching all of it.

McIntyre and Kross will face each other at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event, and there are already several Extreme Rules-themed matches on the card. In addition to Kross and McIntyre's Strap match, there is also a Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, which has been one of the more explosive feuds over recent weeks.

There will also be an I Quit Match between Judgement Day leaders, as former Leader Edge will face the crew's current leader Finn Balor. There are also two Women's Championship matches set for the event, including an Extreme Rules match between SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey and a Ladder match between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley.

The card will likely add a few more matches before the event, which airs on October 8th on Peacock and WWE Network.

