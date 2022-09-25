WWE Reveals Strap Match for Extreme Rules

The card for WWE's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is starting to come together, and so far is embracing the theme of the event. Now there's another addition to the card that follows suit, as after a fiery scuffle in the ring on SmackDown, WWE has made a match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross official. Fans actually got a preview of what will happen at Extreme Rules last night, as the match will be a Strap Match, and McIntyre looked to make a statement by hitting Kross with the strap in the ring last night, though Kross still got the better of the encounter.

Kross has targeted McIntyre since he made his surprise return to WWE, as he returned during a SmackDown and pummeled McIntyre, throwing him into the steel steps and beating him down with heavy strikes to the neck. McIntyre's attention was turned towards Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at that time, but McIntyre vowed to take on Kross after he finished his business with Reigns.

They faced off at Clash at the Castle and McIntyre was close to winning several times, but Kross didn't miss a chance to get in his face and cause some chaos, throwing a water bottle at him and distracting him. Solo Sikoa would ultimately cost McIntyre the match, but Drew was livid at Kross too.

Kross and Scarlett then attacked McIntyre again, with Kross getting him in a Kross Jacket. McIntyre would get some revenge on last night's show and cause Kross some pain, but then McIntyre would find himself locked in that same hold once again, and now they will face off one on one at Extreme Rules.

The rest of the card only has two matches at the moment, but both are in keeping with the theme of the event. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan challenged Ronda Rousey to an Extreme Rules match at the event and then made a statement with a Kendo Stick and then she put Lacey Evans through a table from the top rope. The other match is between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, who have been in a vicious war of words for a few weeks now. They will face each other in the Fight Pit, which is another match type we've seen in NXT that is being brought to the main roster, and Riddle was in that previous match as well.

What do you think of the Extreme Rules card so far?