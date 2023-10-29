Vince McMahon Walks With Cane in Rare Public Appearance With the Undertaker

WWE co-founder and boss Vince McMahon made a rare public appearance over the weekend, walking with a cane after a spinal surgery earlier this year. McMahon, who currently serves as Executive Chairman of WWE's new parent company TKO, is in Saudi Arabia ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel event next weekend. On Saturday evening, McMahon attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, with one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE history by his side.

The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) joined McMahon at Saturday's match. The WWE Hall of Famer could be seen accompanying McMahon at the event, with the latter using a cane to walk. McMahon has made other public appearances in recent months, most of which coincided with WWE's merger with UFC.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Not in Charge of WWE Creative

McMahon, who is still under investigation for sexual misconduct and paying millions to keep accusers quiet, may have been the driving force behind WWE's merger and still has a major role within the company, but it will be Triple H who remains in charge of creative. The longtime WWE Superstar-turned-executive took over WWE's creative role when McMahon first stepped down from the company in 2022. McMahon's return brought some of his well-known creative antics back to the forefront, but those have largely disappeared again as of late.

According to a report from PWInsider earlier this month, there is an "internal belief" within WWE that McMahon is no longer involved with WWE creative. Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, has been "basically knighted" by parent company Endeavor to lead things creatively. That comes as a relief to both talent and fans, many of whom have had high praise for Triple H's work leading WWE's on-screen product.

While McMahon's fingerprints were on WWE creative during some big shows earlier this year, the company has always maintained that Levesque has been in charge.

"Specifically Vince articulated that Paul Levesque remains the sole chief creative officer. Sole," said WWE CEO Nick Khan. "Paul and Vince have a family relationship, a relationship that stands back to the mid-90s. Paul's in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas then he and Paul are gonna communicate, that's always going be the case. We're lucky to have Vince. We're lucky to have Paul in control of creative."