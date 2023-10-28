WWE SmackDown: Bianca Belair Gets Title Shot at Crown Jewel

Last week The EST made her big return to WWE SmackDown to help Charlotte Flair even the odds against Damage CTRL, but that was just phase one of Belair's plan of vengeance. Belair returned on tonight's SmackDown and revealed the next steps in her plan of vengeance against Damage CTRL after they took her out backstage and put her on the shelf. Belair said she met with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and he made things official for a rematch between Belair and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, but Belair wasn't done with the announcements just yet, and she had something in store for Bayley as well.

Belair played the video of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attacking her backstage. That attack started with kicks and stomps but then resulted in Damage CTRL putting Belair's leg through a chair and slamming another chair against it. That's the hit that put Belair on the sidelines for the past two months, and Belair said, "That's still hard to watch."

"Yeah, that did something to me. Not just physically, but mentally. Because for the first time, I was out. I was at home, sitting at home with nothing but my thoughts," Belair said. "And while I tried to rehab, yeah my body got better and better, but all that was going through my mind was how am I going to make Damage CTRL pay."

"I'm typically the one that brushes it off and smiles through it, but this time I just could not let it go," Belair said. "And for the first time in my life, I was consumed with vengeance. It was vengeance that got me up every single morning from the bed. It was vengeance that had me training like a beast to get back here to SmackDown. And it was vengeance that helped me come up with a plan that I took to Nick Aldis today."

"So now, it's official. At Crown Jewel, your girl is getting her rematch with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship," Belair said to a big response from the crowd. "And I love that ya'll liking that, because guess what? That's not it. Next week, I will be facing the master planner herself that was behind that attack Bayley. Because my vengeance is not complete until I take out every member of Damage CTRL, starting with Bayley and ending with IYO, and taking my WWE Women's Championship back," Belair said. You can find the official card for Crown Jewel below.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre

Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs Bianca Belair

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

John Cena vs Solo Sikoa

Are you excited for WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!