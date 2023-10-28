LA Knight Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns' Infamous 'Sufferin Succotash' Promo on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns started things off on tonight's WWE SmackDown, and right behind him was LA Knight. The two superstars were set to sign the contract for their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel, and Nick Aldis got the ball rolling. Knight wasted no time getting under Reigns' skin, and the two would go back and forth with verbal jabs. That included Knight telling Reigns he was the actual Head of the Table before reminding everyone of one of Reigns' most infamous promos, and both greatly frustrated Reigns. Then things broke out into chaos, and though Reigns wanted Knight put through a table, it was Jimmy Uso who ended up getting that treatment.

Knight cut off Aldis and got to signing the contract, but as he threw it over to Reigns he called him "big boy" and "Chief". Reigns laughed and took a second to collect himself before going at Knight, and he brought up Knight's relative newness to the Title scene in WWE.

"This is crazy, you must be stupid. You just going to sign away! Let me ask you something. Have you ever had a contract signing? I got one more question," Reigns said. "Have you ever had a Championship match before? I didn't think so. So that means, you got no clue what you're doing right now. But don't you worry, your tribal chief, I'm going to go easy on you. We're going to make it real nice for your first time. We're going to go real gentle with you, alright sweetheart? (Laughs)."

Reigns then went to get up from the table but Knight said "Hey Roman. Ah, as far as where I'm lookin I'm the head of the table, so acknowledge me." Reigns was seething after that, but Knight wasn't done. In fact, he was just getting started.

"You want to talk about my first contract signing. You want to talk about my first WWE Championship match. You want to underestimate this man because it's my first time around. My man, you are already beat," Knight said. "I'm going to put it to you like this. It's my first time sitting at the head of this table about to take your Title, and I climbed so fast you don't even know what hit ya. At Crown Jewel, you're going to be like he just walked out with my WWE Championship."

"But see you don't understand. Yeah this is my first time, but I only need one time," Knight said. "Because while you failed over and over again. While you were busy doing suffering succotash. I've been over here running one telling everybody whose game it is, because there can be only one WWE Champion. There can only be one me, and guess what, it's coming up real soon, and there's nothing you can do about it. That's not an insult. That's a fact of life. Yeah!"

Reigns attacked Knight and threw the table. Then Reigns set up the table again, but Knight got on his feet and started fighting back. Knight started stomping Reigns in the corner, but Jimmy then came out and helped Reigns. As Reigns left the ring, Heyman told Jimmy to get Knight. That didn't work out though, as Knight was back at it already, and he lifted Jimmy and put him through the table.

