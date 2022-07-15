Vince McMahon's XFL Lawsuit Officially Dismissed

WWE's Vince McMahon just received some good news, as Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck and McMahon have come to a confidential settlement regarding the lawsuit against McMahon for termination without cause (via PWInsider). The lawsuit was officially dismissed with prejudice on June 29th in the United States District Court of Connecticut, though the settlement amount is not known at this time. The two sides originally held a settlement conference earlier in the year, but reports at the time said that conference just lasted 9 minutes, moving that case to trial.

The report also addresses the lawsuit by tattoo artist Catherine Alexander against WWE, Take-Two Interactive, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke's Co., Ltd, and Yuke's LA Inc. The lawsuit is set to go before the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois on September 26th, a suit that was initially filed in April of 2018, and the suit alleges that Alexander's tattoo work on Randy Orton are her original designs. Alexander says she owns those designs and never gave permission to recreate them in licensed WWE video games, and thus their inclusion is infringing on her copyright.

For those unfamiliar with the XFL lawsuit, Luck alleges that he was fired without cause and had a personal guarantee from McMahon regarding his contract. Luck has said he was supposed to be paid between $20 and $25 million over the course of five years, and as part of the lawsuit has asked a judge to order McMahon to store $23.8 million to reward him after the suit is decided in his favor.

Luck was fired with three years remaining on his contract and said there was a personal guarantee from McMahon attached to the deal. Since then McMahon filed a countersuit for nearly $600,000, alleging that Luck abandoned his job when the pandemic hit. He also took issue with Luck's signing of Antonio Callaway by the Tampa Bay Vipers.

"Luck knowingly and deliberately deceived me – repeatedly – throughout the Callaway situation, which made me question whether I could continue to trust Luck to be the commissioner and CEO of the XFL," McMahon stated in his counter-lawsuit. The $572,792 sought in the countersuit includes Callaway's contract and worker's compensation and Luck's compensation between the timeframe of March 14th, 2020 to April 9th, 2020.

