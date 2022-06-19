Update Revealed on Status of XFL Lawsuit

Recently former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon for termination without cause, and the next step in the process was for both sides to hold a settlement conference. If the sides were able to come to an agreement then the suit would be concluded, but if they couldn't, the lawsuit would move to a trial. A new report by The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan reveals what happened at the most recent settlement conference, and it evidently lasted just nine minutes, resulting in a trial date.

It appears that neither side was prepared to settle or at the point where they could, and so a trial is scheduled for July. Kaplan's full post reads "A settlement conference in the Oliver Luck litigation against Vince Mcmahon over compensation from Luck's time running the XFL lasted nine minutes, according to the court docket. A trial is scheduled next month."

For those unfamiliar with the lawsuit, Luck alleges that he was fired without cause and had a personal guarantee from McMahon regarding his contract. Luck has said he was supposed to be paid between $20 and $25 million over the course of five years, and as part of the lawsuit has asked a judge to order McMahon to store $23.8 million to reward him after the suit is decided in his favor.

Luck was fired with three years remaining on his contract and said there was a personal guarantee from McMahon attached to the deal. Since then McMahon filed a countersuit for nearly $600,000, alleging that Luck abandoned his job when the pandemic hit. He also took issue with Luck's signing of Antonio Callaway by the Tampa Bay Vipers.

"Luck knowingly and deliberately deceived me – repeatedly – throughout the Callaway situation, which made me question whether I could continue to trust Luck to be the commissioner and CEO of the XFL," McMahon stated in his counter-lawsuit. The $572,792 sought in the countersuit includes Callaway's contract and worker's compensation and Luck's compensation between the timeframe of March 14th, 2020 to April 9th, 2020.

The XFL lawsuit predates the current investigations in progress by the WWE Board, who are alleging that McMahon paid a former employee a $3 million payment to cover up an alleged affair. Since the initial report by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon has stepped down from his CEO position and Stephanie McMahon has stepped into the role.

H/T WrestlingInc