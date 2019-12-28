Watch: Braun Strowman Dances with The New Day on SmackDown

With Xavier Woods still out of action, The New Day needed a tag team partner for a six-man tag team match during SmackDown on Friday night.

So out to team with Big E and Kofi Kingston was none other than Braun Strowman The trio took on Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn. After the New Day emerged victorious in an average, run of the mill match, it was what happened afterwards that entertained the masses in Detroit even more.

Kofi got on the microphone and said what many don’t realize is that Strowman has some hips that can move and that it’s time to show the world. It didn’t take much more convincing as Strowman broke out his dance moves alongside the New Day for the world to see.

