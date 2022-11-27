Watch: Iyo Sky Moonsaults Off Survivor Series WarGames Cage, Also Calls Back to Iconic Trashcan Spot

Tonight's WWE Survivor Series WarGames kicked off with the Women's War Games match, and it didn't take long for it to become absolute chaos. Kendo sticks, trash cans, tables, and ladders ended up making their presence felt in the ring, but the match also featured some hallmarks of past WarGames matches, especially for IYO SKY. SKY has made it a tradition that she will make some sort of epic cage dive happen during WarGames, and she didn't disappoint tonight, though she also called back to her classic trash can moments from those matches as well, and you can check out her epic moonsault below.

The first moment of the night came when SKY was positioned up high, and while the goal was to come down and deliver a damaging blow to Becky Lynch, that, unfortunately, did not happen. Instead, Lynch brought SKY down when she didn't expect it and SKY landed right inside of a trash can on her descent, marking another memorable moment to add to the list.

Bro change the name of the stipulation, that is the Iyo Sky's match #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/rqNBydEYOQ — JRamiro (@JRamiro_W) November 27, 2022

Then later in the match SKY took advantage of the chaos happening in the cage and ascended to the top of the cage. Below stood Bianca Belair and Mia Yim, and after taking in the crowd, SKY hit a gorgeous moonsault off the top of the cage and collided with Belair and Yim, taking them down.

Ultimately it would be Belair and Yim's team that would take the win, and it was a hard-fought win indeed. You can find the full card for WarGames below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

