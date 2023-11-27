Watch: Stephanie McMahon Makes First WWE Appearance Since Resigning

The WWE landscape has done a complete 180 throughout 2023. The sports-entertainment giant kicked off the year under Vince McMahon ownership and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H control. Six days into 2023, Vince returned to the board of directors, reclaiming his corporate power in an effort to help sell WWE to an external bidder. That suitor would eventually materialize into Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, which resulted in WWE merging with the global leader in mixed martial arts this past September. While there were some growing pains over the course of Vince grabbing the reins once again, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has reportedly ensured that creative control is back in Triple H's hands. The same cannot be said for Stephanie.

Shortly after Vince announced his WWE return, Stephanie resigned from her positions as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO. This ended what was a lifelong career in the family business for Stephanie. While she remains retired, Stephanie is still an arm's length away from WWE.

Stephanie McMahon Spotted at WWE Survivor Series

(Photo: wwe)

The former WWE Chairwoman was ringside for WWE Survivor Series.

As showcased on social media, Stephanie McMahon attended WWE Survivor Series at Chicago's Allstate Arena with her daughters. Stephanie was seen during Bayley's entrance ahead of the women's War Games match, the premium live event's opening contest, laughing as Bayley flicked off a heckler's hat. It's unclear as to if Stephanie stayed ringside for the entire show.

Stephanie's resignation from WWE in January was reportedly a result of workplace difficulties with Vince McMahon. Regardless of prior issues, the door is open for Stephanie to return to a corporate position in WWE should she want to make a comeback.

"I don't know what the future holds, but with Vince as the chairman of the company, Paul Levesque (Triple H) the head of creative, me in the role that I'm in, if Stephanie wanted to do something with WWE, WWE would embrace that," WWE CEO Nick Khan said. "The WWE universe would embrace that. I think she's enjoying some time off. After grinding hard, and she grinded hard, take a few months off. She still has school-aged children, she and Paul do, I think she's enjoying herself."

WWE returns to television tonight at 8 PM ET when WWE Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network.