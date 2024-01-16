Watch "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Curse for Three Minutes Doing A Cold Plunge

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin remains busy in his post-wrestling life. The Texas Rattlesnake competed for roughly 14 years on a full-time basis, finding his biggest success in the World Wrestling Federation during the late 1990s. Austin ditched his blonde hair for a bald head and traded the smiles for a mean mug, transforming from "The Ringmaster" to "Stone Cold" and never looked back. Austin became the face of WWF's Attitude Era, capturing the company's top prize on six separate occasions. During this run, Austin held multiple catchphrases, including a censored "f--k fear" that appeared on many t-shirts. Marketable taglines aside, that's not to say Stone Cold is without his frights.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Attempts Cold Plunge

Steve Austin has learned what stone cold truly means.

Taking to Instagram, Austin shared a video on him attempting a cold plunge. While he was able to last a full three minutes, Austin's experience was not without struggle.

"Second cold plunge experience. This was done 10 minutes after my first failure. Because I figured I there's no way a tub of cold water could beat me," Austin wrote in the caption. "Tons of energy afterward. Very heightened level of awareness. Looking forward to implementing cold plunge with heat sauna. The experiments continue here at the lab."

You can check out Austin's first cold plunge below...

Will Steve Austin Wrestle Again?

Fans had accepted that Steve Austin's in-ring days were long over for decades, as the Texas Rattlesnake's injury history had forced him to step away from the squared circle in 2003. That said, Austin remained making sporadic appearances on WWE television ever since, and often got physical. He was able to dish out a couple of stunners here and there, but never worked a full match.

That changed in April 2022. Austin confronted Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38, appearing on Owens's talk show segment for roughly five minutes before things escalated into a legitimate match. Austin and Owens brawled around AT&T Stadium in a bout that left audiences shocked, as Austin was moving like he hadn't lost a step. Following his victory, WWE reportedly made more pitches to Austin to step back in the ring again, but none came to fruition.

Now, there's the CM Punk variable. Fans have clamored for an Austin vs. Punk match for over a decade, but the timing always seemed impossible. When Punk was a full-time WWE star, Austin was retired. When Austin returned to the ring, Punk was in AEW. Today, Punk is back with WWE, and Austin seemingly remains one phone call away.