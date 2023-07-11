WWE's Recent Merchandise Sales Have Reportedly Beaten The Attitude Era's Sales

WWE's merchandise sales have never been better, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The insider was discussing WWE's recent business success, arguing that the product hasn't been this hot since the Attitude Era from 1997-2001. When he pivoted from ratings to merchandise sales, Meltzer said, "Merchandise has never been higher, ever. Not in the Attitude Era, not in the Hulk Hogan era. Never as high as it is now. Roman is the catalyst. Cody Rhodes is doing great on Raw, no doubt about it. Roman....he's been great since he went heel, and it's been building and everything like that, but even when you look back six months ago, it's gone way up since six months ago" (h/t WrestlingNews).

Reigns' latest segment — a "Tribal Court" with the rest of The Bloodline — lasted over 30 minutes at the start of last week's Friday Night SmackDown and drew some of the best ratings and largest audience the company's TV product has seen in years. The show ended with Jey Uso throwing down a challenge for a match with Reigns, presumably for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 5 in Detroit.

WWE's Best Recent Merchandise Sellers

WWE's merchandise sales figures for June were recently made available with the Top 5 acts being Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, LA Knight and The New World Order. The big surprise on that list was Knight which further reflects his steady rise in popularity since the start of the year.

"Finally, the WWE is gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen. Look, I didn't ask for anybody, talk about being a fan-favorite, I didn't go out there and say, 'Hey, please cheer for me. Hey, please like me.' As a matter of fact, if they don't cheer for me, if they don't like me, doesn't make a damn bit of difference to me. At the end of the day, I'm gonna go to Money in the Bank, I'm gonna climb that ladder, I'm gonna pull the case down, and then any single one of those titles that I want is coming my way, whether it's Gunther, whether it's Austin Theory, whether it's Seth Rollins or whether it's Roman Reigns himself, any single one of them are in the crosshairs at this point," Knight recently said while on The Bump while addressing his popularity among fans.

"So what you got to think about is man, look, I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight," Knight said. "You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Rumored Card