Watch The Rock's Uncensored Promo from WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown started off in epic fashion thanks to the surprise return of The Rock, who came out and had a war of words with Austin Theory. With Pat McAfee losing his mind nearby, The Rock took a host of shots at Theory and had some fun at his expense. That included getting the audience involved in his next Theory insult, as he turned A-Town into A**hole and had each side of the arena chant it. During the broadcast, the word was censored and muted, and fans took to social media to express their annoyance that so much of it was muted since it went on for a while. Now the uncensored version has been shared on social media (via @itsmekelsey_x), and you can watch the whole thing in the video below.

Rock had one side say "You are" while the other side followed up with "An a**hole". Then Rock went back and forth between sides of the crowd, and Theory got more and more annoyed with each passing chant. He also started yelling at the crowd after a while, saying he wasn't, and that eventually led to Rock hitting him with the People's Elbow. Even McAfee got in on the fun, hitting a People's Elbow of his own.

The Rock would pop up again later in the episode in a backstage segment with McAfee, but this time they were joined by John Cena, who was also set to be featured on the show. Cena ended up hugging Rock and the two shared a cool moment, with Cena saying welcome back to Rock. Cena would go on to be a guest of the Grayson Waller Effect, which went as off the rails as you probably expected.

Rock was in the news quite a bit even before heading to SmackDown, as he revealed on McAfee's show that a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 was locked in at one point, but it was pushed to the side after they couldn't figure out the right angle for it. In a previous interview with Jimmy Traina of the SI Media Podcast, Heyman was asked about a potential match between Rock and Reigns, and Heyman pointed out what it really means to be in ring shape and what would actually constitute a match that would do the feud justice.

Heyman was then asked how long it takes to get in ring shape. "Six to ten weeks. Just like a boxing match. Then, once he's in that shape, he's good for the rest of the summer. Boxing and MMA, you train for one day, you peak on that one day, hopefully, then you go into another fight ten months later, you start a whole new training camp. Once you get back into ring shape, the muscle memory kicks in, your lungs know how to breathe, your brain knows how to send out signals and you're there. Your body knows how to absorb the punishment you take," Heyman said.

"Could Dwayne Johnson have come back and put together a classic 15-minute memorable match with Roman Reigns without going through that training? I bet he could. I bet, based on his knowledge in the ring, his supreme psychology that made him such a huge star, the people we have around us to diagram such a confrontation, and just that he'll push himself beyond his own limit, we could have had a great 15-minute match," Heyman said.

"I don't think anybody would have paid to see the main event of WrestleMania of a dream match between the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Rock himself, I don't think anybody would have wanted to pay for a 15-minute match. People would pay and rightfully expect to see a far longer story be told in a most exciting and A++++ level fashion. With that, there was no way he would be able to deliver and I don't think he would ever want to disappoint the WWE Universe," Heyman said.

What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments!