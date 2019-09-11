Watch: The Undertaker Returns To SmackDown, Choke Slams Sami Zayn

Just like RAW on Monday night, SmackDown Live opened this week with a legend coming out to the ring. Monday night it was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin; Tuesday night it was none other than The Undertaker.

The Undertaker came out and spoke to the Madison Square Garden faithful in a reflective mood, talking about how he has come to treat the venue as his home over the past 30 years. He talked about not knowing how many times he’d be coming to the venue in the future, alluding to the end of his career, but he took solace in knowing that with all of the legends made there over the years, he took a little piece of all of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When The Undertaker was starting to talk about it now being a new generation of superstars, he was interrupted by Sami Zayn. Zayn came out and spoke about having respect for The Undertaker, mentioning him selling out MSG for 30 years.

However, Zayn said that even The Undertaker should be able to agree that it should have been him that opened SmackDown Live. He said he was politely asking The Undertaker to leave the ring and pass the torch.

“I’m asking you to leave this ring and pass the torch… the future is in good hands with @SamiZayn.” Those are some BOLD WORDS to say to The #Undertaker. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/RDHHiQM5N5 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 11, 2019

As The Undertaker started to leave the ring, Zayn started to gloat. The Undertaker then came up from behind and hit him with a choke slam, much to the crowd’s delight.

Watch the footage below.