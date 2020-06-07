Watch: UFC Fans Are Stunned After Sean O'Malley's Insane Knockout on Eddie Wineland

Sean O’Malley absolutely stunned Las Vegas during UFC 250. He nailed a walk-off knockout that left social media absolutely rattling. Eddie Wineland barely knew what hit him after a devastating punch sent him hurtling to the canvas. If that’s a sign of things to come for UFC 250’s pay-per-view portion, the fans are in for a pretty great night of mixed martial arts. O’Malley continues that perfect streak in the UFC as he moves to 4-0. The missed spinning kick from Wineland will probably live on infamy in UFC fight compilations on YouTube. But, no one could have known that heavy hand was just waiting for the moment to strike. Just devastating and good luck to the next person to step into the Octagon with O’Malley.

It’s been a long road for Suga as he spent 2 years out of the sport due to a battle with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. UFC 248 saw him return and deliver a first-round TKO to Jose Quinones. Before that, he had to hone his skills in Dana White’s Contender Series. Back then, he served up a first-round knockout against Alfred Khashakyan to win his UFC contract. Funny enough Snoop Dogg was on the mic for the event and couldn’t believe that Sugar folded his competition like that. So, that big strike potential has been there and ready for anyone who left themselves open for such a devastating blow. If the other pros watching and experts on Twitter have anything to say about it, O'Malley has the makings of a superstar. But, this wild knockout will be attracting some higher-profile fighters that want to see what all the hype is about.

In the post-fight interview, he made it clear that he’s looking to move up that earnings ladder in the UFC. Adam Hill of the Review Journal was on hand to hear, “Sean O'Malley: "What I'm asking for is still less than what a lot of these guys made tonight. It sucks I have to bring it up and it has to be about money. I just want to get paid what I feel I'm worth."

Cover photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC