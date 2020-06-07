Watch: UFC Fans Are Stunned After Sean O'Malley's Insane Knockout on Eddie Wineland
Sean O’Malley absolutely stunned Las Vegas during UFC 250. He nailed a walk-off knockout that left social media absolutely rattling. Eddie Wineland barely knew what hit him after a devastating punch sent him hurtling to the canvas. If that’s a sign of things to come for UFC 250’s pay-per-view portion, the fans are in for a pretty great night of mixed martial arts. O’Malley continues that perfect streak in the UFC as he moves to 4-0. The missed spinning kick from Wineland will probably live on infamy in UFC fight compilations on YouTube. But, no one could have known that heavy hand was just waiting for the moment to strike. Just devastating and good luck to the next person to step into the Octagon with O’Malley.
SEAN O’MALLEY WALK OFF #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/YhzqHiVIcj— Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) June 7, 2020
It’s been a long road for Suga as he spent 2 years out of the sport due to a battle with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. UFC 248 saw him return and deliver a first-round TKO to Jose Quinones. Before that, he had to hone his skills in Dana White’s Contender Series. Back then, he served up a first-round knockout against Alfred Khashakyan to win his UFC contract. Funny enough Snoop Dogg was on the mic for the event and couldn’t believe that Sugar folded his competition like that. So, that big strike potential has been there and ready for anyone who left themselves open for such a devastating blow. If the other pros watching and experts on Twitter have anything to say about it, O'Malley has the makings of a superstar. But, this wild knockout will be attracting some higher-profile fighters that want to see what all the hype is about.
In the post-fight interview, he made it clear that he’s looking to move up that earnings ladder in the UFC. Adam Hill of the Review Journal was on hand to hear, “Sean O'Malley: "What I'm asking for is still less than what a lot of these guys made tonight. It sucks I have to bring it up and it has to be about money. I just want to get paid what I feel I'm worth."
Sean O'Malley: "What I'm asking for is still less than what a lot of these guys made tonight. It sucks I have to bring it up and it has to be about money. I just want to get paid what I feel I'm worth." #UFC250— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) June 7, 2020
Did you see that wild knockout? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Cover photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Goodnight
Sean O'Malley just ICED a guy #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/bLCDWWG6gC— C (@CW08__) June 7, 2020
Helwani weighs in
Sean O'Malley is incredible. Another highlight-reel finish for the Suga Show. A clean right. Walk-off. Beaut.
And his hair is just outstanding, too.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 7, 2020
Perfect timing
Split his timing. Did it by confusing him. Sean O'Malley is the future of the UFC.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 7, 2020
Colorful hair on display
Sean O'Malley: can you give me that Ice Cream truck snow cone?
Barber: say no more #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/SCqwyzvPd0— riK (@eric_sacchetti) June 7, 2020
Comedy
The face Dana White makes when Sean O'Malley ask's for a $100,000 bonus pic.twitter.com/E7999cKpjK— Weston (@bell_weston) June 7, 2020
Stone cold
What I find the most impressive about Sean O'Malley is his calmness.
During this fight, pay attention to his face, his breathing. He doesn't grimace or get too amped up. He is stoic, collected and just clean.
Reminds me so much of Conors stoicism in there.
Rooting for him.— MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) June 7, 2020
Superstar vibes
Sean O'Malley gonna be a superstar bro— Cam (@CamHaller) June 7, 2020
A bit different
Sean O'Malley is Conor McGregor if he smoked weed— Naruto UzuMMAki (@NarutoMMA) June 7, 2020
Nothing will be the same now
This is what my friend @arielhelwani calls the "slow build" which is the exact opposite of what Chase Hooper is doing. Sean O'Malley is a Top5 fighter but has been fighting lower ranked guys, shining, building a brand, & taking limited damage. Now it changes. #UFC250 #SugaShow 🌈— Bopper (@TheDiddyBop) June 7, 2020
Put him to sleep
Sean O'Malley put his opponent to sleep and then Neil Magny put the fans to sleep #UFC250— Elliot (@Benson_Elliot) June 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.