Jon Jones Demands To Be Released From UFC

A war of words between Jon Jones and UFC President Dana White is now another hurdle in the way of UFC setting up a major superfight. There have been reports of ongoing discussions about a fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou, but so far an agreement has not been made. During an interview, White alleged that the reason the fight hasn't been signed is due to Jones wanting a payday similar to what went down between two of boxing's biggest stars.

"He told my lawyer he wants what Deontay Wilder was paid [for his fight with Tyson Fury],” White said on Friday (via TMZ). "I think it was $30 million, was what Deontay Wilder was paid."

Jones immediately went on defense via his Twitter page, saying in no uncertain words that the claims by White were false.

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

This was the point where the situation escalated, with Jones starting to state that UFC should release him from his contract. He then stated that if he was going to compare his payoffs to someone, it would be his two brothers who play in the NFL.

And if I wanted to compare money to someone else, I would compare money to my brothers. I see firsthand the way the NFL treats their champion athletes, there’s a huge difference. I’ve kept my mouth shut my entire career. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Do I make 5+ per fight yes. Should I stick to that number for my super fights? No. If you don’t agree with me you just don’t know business. I certainly didn’t ask for 30, never even threw out a number. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

At another point, Jones tried calling White's bluff by saying that he should release any text messages that show he wants this kind of payoff for a fight with Ngannou.

White has yet to respond to these allegations. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) last fought for UFC in February, a successful defense of his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship via points over Dominick Reyes.

