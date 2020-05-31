UFC: Jon Jones Relinquishes Title During Dispute with Dana White

Jon Jones is relinquishing his UFC light heavyweight championship amid the ongoing dispute with Dana White. Bones was angling for more money heading into a super fight with Francis Ngannou. He said back then, "I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and not feel my pay is worth it anymore.” The UFC boss has said in the past that Jones is looking for $30 million to do the fight. White is more than a bit hesitant to dole out that kind of cash for the former champion. Jones disputes these claims and the standoff was set to continue for a while until today’s news dropped. As he tweeted that he has nothing to gain from fighting either Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt.

I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and Not feel my pay is worth it anymore. https://t.co/X3BjGA9d02 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Yes… Bones out, when you see me in the streets just call me JJ,” the former champ said. “To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici" -- which means, "I came, I saw, I conquered."

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jones told TMZ previously that the 30 million dollar claims were not true:

"Don’t be a f**king liar," Jones tweeted ... "My reputation has already taken enough hits. I don’t need this bulls**t Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s [sic] numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up."

Cover photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.