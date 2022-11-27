Watch WWE's First Trailer for the 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE is in the midst of its first main roster War Games premium live event as part of Survivor Series, but it's also shining a spotlight on one of its biggest events of next year. During tonight's event, WWE revealed the first trailer for 2023's Royal Rumble, which will take place in San Antonio Texas at the Alamodome on January 28th. The trailer highlights the two Royal Rumble matches, which will feature 30 superstars for both the men's and women's matches, and then showcases a bevy of superstars in quick snippets. You can watch the trailer for yourself in the video below.

This will be the first Royal Rumble under Triple H's new era, and it will also be the first premium live event of the new year since there isn't an event (Raw or SmackDown focused that is) in December and Day 1 was nixed once Triple H took ownership of WWE Creative. There will still be NXT Deadline in December though.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events WWE has, and many are hoping that it marks the return of some big names. One such name is Cody Rhodes, who has been out with an injury since Hell in a Cell's remarkable injured performance against Seth Rollins. His recovery timeframe would put him as possible for the Rumble, instantly giving some big storylines a boost and another key factor.

It is also possible that this could be the first event where fans might get a glimpse at the possible Rock vs Roman Reigns match that many hope to see at WrestleMania, but right now that is firmly in I'll believe it when I see it territory. This could also be the big returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE, if that is indeed happening, but again, we'll have to wait and see. You can find the full WarGames card and updated results below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def. Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles def. Finn Balor

